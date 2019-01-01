FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Pack Odds: What are the chances of getting Ronaldo or Messi in a pack?

Every FUT player wants to pack one of the game's biggest players, but what are the pack probabilities in FIFA 20?

FIFA Ultimate Team continues to be the most popular game mode in EA Sports' annual franchise and that is no different for FIFA 20. Football fans around the world build their dream squads, combining players from different nations and leagues to make their Ultimate Team.

Squads can be improved by opening packs from the Store or else buying players on the Transfer Market. Packs can be bought using real money on EA Points or else in-game currency called FIFA Coins. Packs contain a random assortment of players and other items, but amid protests over gambling and loot boxes, EA Sports now shows the odds of what you can open in each pack. Despite this, it is still random and the chances of packing Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo are very, very slim.

Bronze, Silver and Gold Packs are always available for purchase in the Store, but each weekend, there are usually promo packs released which have extra players or extra rare cards but usually cost more coins or points. Seasonal events and promotions also see the release of rarer packs which give better chances at high-rated players.

Which packs give the best players?

The best packs to buy in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team are the packs available during special promotions like Halloween or FUTmas. During these periods, special promotional packs are made available in the store for a limited time or also in limited quantities.

The rarest and most popular of these are the Jumbo Rare Players Pack and Ultimate Pack as they contain the most rare gold players. A good rule of thumb is to buy the packs with more rare gold players as these usually produce the best rewards. EA Sports began showing pack probabilities in last year's version of the game and now you can see what your chances are of pulling a player of a certain rating. This helps determine which packs you should spend your coins or FIFA points on.

Usually packs which only contain players and no consumables are more rewarding than ones which are a combination of players and other items, however there are occasions when mixed packs can give better rewards. It is always a good idea to check the pack odds before deciding which packs to buy.

See the table below for the probabilities of pulling a player above a certain rating for every pack in the game.

Complete FIFA 20 Pack Odds

FIFA 20 Gold Pack odds

Pack Price 75+ 82+ 83+ 84+ 85+ Gold Pack 5000 100% 7.50% 3.30% Premium Gold Pack 7500 100% 18% 4.30% Jumbo Premium Gold Pack 15000 100% 38% 4.50%

FIFA 20 Silver Pack odds

Pack Price 65+ 72+ 74+ Silver Pack 2500 100% 27% 3.40% Premium Silver Pack 3750 100% 41% 10%

FIFA 20 Bronze Pack odds