'He plays with Ronaldo – what a man!' - Coady says Arsenal-linked Neves has 'world at his feet'

A current Wolves team mate of the Portuguese midfielder is not surprised to see him attracting interest

Reported Arsenal target Ruben Neves "has the world at his feet" says Conor Coady, with a Wolves team-mate of the Portuguese midfielder in awe of a man that gets to share the international stage with Cristiano Ronaldo.

It could be those talents are lured away from Molineux this summer, with the 24-year-old having a switch to Emirates Stadium mooted as Mikel Arteta looks to add another creative option.

Such interest comes as no surprise to Wolves captain Coady, with the England international defender a big fan of a player that has become a firm fan favourite across four years in the West Midlands.

What has been said?

Quizzed by Wolves' official website on which team-mate he would like to switch lives with for a day, Coady said: "Ruben Neves. He has everything; he’s a boy wonder. He has the world at his feet, plays for Portugal, plays with Ronaldo – what a man!"

Why are Arsenal being linked with Neves?

Goal learned back in June that Arsenal were interested in Neves. A £35 million deal ($49m) has been discussed, although that asking price has put the Gunners off.

They are mulling over a number of midfield options in the summer transfer window. If Granit Xhaka is to depart, with the Swiss player being heavily linked with Roma, then efforts to get fresh faces on board will be stepped up.

Neves may still form part of that process, with the Portuguese star having acquired a reputation for spectacular goals during his 176 appearances for Wolves.

