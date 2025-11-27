This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The LA Clippers are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies to start the highly anticipated NBA game on November 28, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Memphis dominates the boards with 45.7 rebounds per game over LA's 40.7, and they lead in scoring with 113.4 points per game as opposed to the Clippers' 112.2. The Clippers average 24 assists per game, while the Grizzlies average 29.1.

On the other hand, LA boasts 4.8 blocks per game as opposed to 4.4 and 8.3 steals per game as opposed to Memphis' 7.6.

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The LA Clippers will face the Memphis Grizzlies in an electrifying NBA game on November 28, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

DateNovember 28, 2025
Tip-off Time10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
VenueIntuit Dome
LocationInglewood, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

  • Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

LA Clippers team news

James Harden is shooting 45.1% from the field and an outstanding 90.5% from the free-throw line while averaging 27.9 points per game.

Ivica Zubac averages 11.5 rebounds per game, comprising 7.8 defensive and 3.7 offensive rebounds.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.5 points, 1.1 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game, with an astounding 53.3% shooting accuracy.

LA Clippers injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status
SF, Jordan MillerHamstring injuryDay-to-Day
SG, Bogdan BogdanovicHip injuryDay-to-Day

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jaren Jackson Jr. has a strong 46.1% field goal percentage and an 81.7% free-throw shooting percentage while scoring 18.3 points per game.

Zach Edey averages 8.8 rebounds per game, comprising 5.3 defensive and 3.5 offensive rebounds.

Santi Aldama shoots 46.7% from the field and averages 13.8 points, 2.8 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
PG, Scotty Pippen Jr.Toe injuryOut
PG, Ja MorantCalf injuryOut

LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

The LA Clippers have dominated the series against the Memphis Grizzlies based on their last five head-to-head meetings, winning each of them. The 128-108 victories on March 22, 2025, and the 128-114 victory on February 13, 2025 are two examples of the Clippers' outstanding offensive performances. Los Angeles managed to end games successfully even in the closer games, such as their 114-110 victory on December 24, 2024, and their 101-95 victory on February 24, 2024.

The Clippers have a lot of momentum going into this game since they have consistently scored more than 120 points and demonstrated confidence against Memphis. The Grizzlies will need a significant defensive turnaround to change the course of this rivalry, while the Clippers' scoring prowess and late-game performance could give them the advantage once more if the pattern continues.

DateResults
Mar 22, 2025Clippers 128-108 Grizzlies
Feb 13, 2025Clippers 128-114 Grizzlies
Dec 24, 2024Clippers 114-110 Grizzlies
Feb 24, 2024Clippers 101-95 Grizzlies
Jan 13, 2024Clippers 128-119 Grizzlies

