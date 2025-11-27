How to watch LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The LA Clippers are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies to start the highly anticipated NBA game on November 28, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Memphis dominates the boards with 45.7 rebounds per game over LA's 40.7, and they lead in scoring with 113.4 points per game as opposed to the Clippers' 112.2. The Clippers average 24 assists per game, while the Grizzlies average 29.1.

On the other hand, LA boasts 4.8 blocks per game as opposed to 4.4 and 8.3 steals per game as opposed to Memphis' 7.6.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, plus plenty more.

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

How to watch LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

LA Clippers team news

James Harden is shooting 45.1% from the field and an outstanding 90.5% from the free-throw line while averaging 27.9 points per game.

Ivica Zubac averages 11.5 rebounds per game, comprising 7.8 defensive and 3.7 offensive rebounds.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.5 points, 1.1 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game, with an astounding 53.3% shooting accuracy.

LA Clippers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Jordan Miller Hamstring injury Day-to-Day SG, Bogdan Bogdanovic Hip injury Day-to-Day

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jaren Jackson Jr. has a strong 46.1% field goal percentage and an 81.7% free-throw shooting percentage while scoring 18.3 points per game.

Zach Edey averages 8.8 rebounds per game, comprising 5.3 defensive and 3.5 offensive rebounds.

Santi Aldama shoots 46.7% from the field and averages 13.8 points, 2.8 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Scotty Pippen Jr. Toe injury Out PG, Ja Morant Calf injury Out

LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

The LA Clippers have dominated the series against the Memphis Grizzlies based on their last five head-to-head meetings, winning each of them. The 128-108 victories on March 22, 2025, and the 128-114 victory on February 13, 2025 are two examples of the Clippers' outstanding offensive performances. Los Angeles managed to end games successfully even in the closer games, such as their 114-110 victory on December 24, 2024, and their 101-95 victory on February 24, 2024.

The Clippers have a lot of momentum going into this game since they have consistently scored more than 120 points and demonstrated confidence against Memphis. The Grizzlies will need a significant defensive turnaround to change the course of this rivalry, while the Clippers' scoring prowess and late-game performance could give them the advantage once more if the pattern continues.

Date Results Mar 22, 2025 Clippers 128-108 Grizzlies Feb 13, 2025 Clippers 128-114 Grizzlies Dec 24, 2024 Clippers 114-110 Grizzlies Feb 24, 2024 Clippers 101-95 Grizzlies Jan 13, 2024 Clippers 128-119 Grizzlies

