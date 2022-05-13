Chelsea pre-season 2022-23: Fixtures, results, tickets & everything you need to know

Chelsea have big plans to take Christian Pulisic to the United States for a pre-season tour which will see them visit at least four states.

Beginning with a training camp in Los Angeles, California, they will play a series of high profile fixtures in some of the biggest stadiums in the country.

Finally, after signing for the club in 2019, the US Men's national team captain will be able to line up for the Blues in his home country with the pandemic having delayed plans to do so.

GOAL brings you Chelsea's pre-season fixtures and results for the 2022-23 season, as well as ticket details.

Chelsea pre-season 2022-23 fixtures & results

There will be a week-long pre-season training camp at UCLA's world-class sporting facilities, where the Blues have trained in years gone by and which were a personal favourite of former coach Jose Mourinho.

Afterward, the matches will begin and they will travel to Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to open their pre-season with a match against Mexican giants Club America.

They will then travel across the country to North Carolina and Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium to face the MLS side. It will be followed by a match in Orlando against London rivals Arsenal in the Camping World Stadium.

Date Fixture Venue Jul 16 Club America vs Chelsea Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Jul 20 Charlotte vs Chelsea Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte Jul 23 Arsenal vs Chelsea Camping World Stadium, Orlando

How do I get tickets for Chelsea's pre-season matches?

Details will soon be announced about tickets but Chelsea's match against Arsenal has already begun to be sold by FC Series, who are running a some of the matches in Florida.

Ticket prices will be confirmed in due course.

When does Chelsea's 2022-23 season start?

The 2022-23 Premier League season starts on August 6, 2022, but it is not yet clear who Chelsea will open against.

Fixtures will be released on June 16, 2022, allowing clubs a number of weeks to prepare for their opening games.

The Blues could find themselves raising the curtain on the season a week earlier, however, should they win the FA Cup against Liverpool, which would tee up a Community Shield encounter with the Premier League champions.