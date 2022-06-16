Chelsea fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

The Blues finished third in England's top tier last season and will hope to challenge Liverpool and Man City for the title this time around

Chelsea will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against Everton.

Thomas Tuchel's side will then take on Tottenham at home before facing off against Leeds at Elland Road.

The Blues finished third in the Premier League last season and will hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to challenge for the English title next season.

GOAL brings you Chelsea's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Chelsea's Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

DateKick-off timeFixture
06/08/202217:30Everton v Chelsea
13/08/202215:00Chelsea v Tottenham
20/08/202215:00Leeds v Chelsea
27/08/202215:00Chelsea v Leicester
31/08/202219:45Southampton v Chelsea
03/09/202215:00Chelsea v West Ham
10/09/202215:00Fulham v Chelsea
17/09/202215:00Chelsea v Liverpool
01/10/202215:00Crystal Palace v Chelsea
08/10/202215:00Chelsea v Wolverhampton
15/10/202215:00Aston Villa v Chelsea
18/10/202219:45Brentford v Chelsea
22/10/202215:00Chelsea v Manchester United
29/10/202215:00Brighton v Chelsea
05/11/202215:00Chelsea v Arsenal
12/11/202215:00Newcastle v Chelsea
26/12/202215:00Chelsea v Bournemouth
31/12/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
02/01/202315:00Chelsea v Manchester City
14/01/202315:00Chelsea v Crystal Palace
21/01/202315:00Liverpool v Chelsea
04/02/202315:00Chelsea v Fulham
11/02/202315:00West Ham United v Chelsea
18/02/202315:00Chelsea v Southampton
25/02/202315:00Tottenham v Chelsea
04/03/202315:00Chelsea v Leeds
11/03/202315:00Leicester v Chelsea
18/03/202315:00Chelsea v Everton
01/04/202315:00Chelsea v Aston Villa
08/04/202315:00Wolverhampton v Chelsea
15/04/202315:00Chelsea v Brighton
22/04/202315:00Manchester United v Chelsea
26/04/202319:45Chelsea v Brentford
29/04/202315:00Arsenal v Chelsea
06/05/202315:00Bournemouth v Chelsea
13/05/202315:00Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
20/05/202315:00Manchester City v Chelsea
28/05/202316:00Chelsea v Newcastle

Chelsea tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Chelsea's Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Chelsea games on the official club website.