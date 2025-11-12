How to watch today’s Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Boston Celtics are set to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies to open the pivotal NBA game on November 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Celtics score 111.8 points per game, while the Grizzlies score 114.3, giving them a tiny offensive advantage. Memphis averages 43.7 rebounds, while Boston is not far behind with 43.3.

The Celtics only manage 23.3 assists per game, while the Grizzlies lead with 28.2. However, Memphis averages 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game, while Boston averages 9 steals and 5.1 blocks.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet in an epic NBA game on November 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date November 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Boston Celtics team news

Jaylen Brown averages 27.7 points per game while shooting 79.5% from the free-throw line and a remarkable 51.7% from the field.

Neemias Queta has been averaging 3.0 on the offensive glass and 5.1 on defense while pulling in 8.1 rebounds per game.

Derrick White averages 33 minutes per game with 5.3 assists and just 1.2 turnovers.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player I njury I njury status F, Jayson Tatum Achilles injury Out

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Ja Morant is shooting 35.2% from the field and an outstanding 95.4% from the free-throw line while scoring 18.9 points per game.

Charles Bassey has been averaging 7.5 rebounds per game, including 4.0 defensive and 3.5 offensive.

For the Grizzlies, Santi Aldama averages 6.6 rebounds per game.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Zach Edey Ankle injury Out PG, Scotty Pippen Jr. Toe injury Out

Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

The Boston Celtics have outperformed the Memphis Grizzlies in their last five head-to-head meetings, winning four of them. In February 2024, the Celtics won 131-91, and in October 2025, they won 121-103. These victories were frequently decisive. During this period, the Grizzlies only managed one victory—a 127-121 victory in December 2024—when their offense performed well.

In these encounters, the Grizzlies have found it difficult to contain Boston's scoring depth, while the Celtics have generally maintained pace control and demonstrated superior defensive action. The Celtics seem more likely to win again if this pattern persists, but the Grizzlies' capacity to accelerate could make it a close game.

Date Results Oct 09, 2025 Celtics 121-103 Grizzlies Apr 01, 2025 Celtics 117-103 Grizzlies Dec 08, 2024 Grizzlies 127-121 Celtics Feb 05, 2024 Celtics 131-91 Grizzlies Nov 20, 2023 Celtics 102-100 Grizzlies

