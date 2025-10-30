Burnley vs Arsenal Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

The first weekend of November will see Burnley host Arsenal in the Premier League.

League leaders Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the table to four points over the weekend. With yet another slip-up from Liverpool, the Gunners needed a perfect showing against Crystal Palace. The Eagles frustrated Mikel Arteta's side, with little happening in open play. Yet another set piece came to Arsenal's rescue as former Eagle Eberechi Eze scored his first league goal for the Gunners. After taking the lead, the hosts had little trouble defending it and saw out the game. Having conceded only three goals this season, they already look like early favourites to run away with the title. A nice and easy 2-0 victory against Brighton in the Carabao Cup flattered the Gunners' faithful. They rested their top stars and came away with the win while also avoiding any injuries.

Burnley have been flying recently after clinching back-to-back wins. Scott Parker's side are five clear of the drop zone after winning a couple of crunch games against relegation rivals. A 95th-minute winner sent the travelling Burnley fans into jubilation as they won 3-2 at Molineux. Zian Flemming's brace gave the lift off before Wolves pegged them back. Lyle Foster, on the comeback trail, emerged as the hero after popping up with a late goal. With their first away victory of the season under their belt, Burnley return home. They have had a week’s rest as they prepare to host an Arsenal side in excellent form.

Burnley vs Arsenal last-minute tickets: How to buy

Turf Moor will be buzzing as Burnley aim for a third consecutive league win. Fans can get last-minute tickets on StubHub to catch all the action live from the ground.

How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

There is no telecast in the UK due to the 3 pm blackout rule. The fans in the US can stream the game live on Peacock.

How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal Worldwide

Here is how you can watch Burnley vs Arsenal Worldwide.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo Australia Stan Sport India Star Sports MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+ Africa SuperSport

Burnley vs Arsenal Key Matchups

Kyle Walker vs Riccardo Calafiori: Calafiori enjoys excellent freedom in Arteta's setup to pop up all over the pitch to hurt the opposition. The Italian fullback starts on the left, but can slalom forward or drift inwards to help his side. He will meet a league legend in Walker, who is marshalling Burnley's defence expertly. Despite losing a yard of pace, he is using his experience to escort attackers away from his penalty box. Beware of Walker's ability to pin back Calafiori and whip in a cross or two as well.

Maxime Esteve vs Viktor Gyokeres: Gyokeres is in a strange space right now. His domestic goal drought stretched to six after another blank against Crystal Palace. However, he notched up a European brace against Atletico Madrid recently to find his shooting boots. As he continues to struggle for consistency, he will face Esteve this weekend. The French defender made a decent start to life in the Premier League before the Manchester City game shattered his confidence. He scored a couple of unfortunate own goals and was responsible for another goal in the 5-1 drubbing at the Etihad Stadium. But Parker retained his faith in the defender as he produced two assuring displays against Leeds and Wolves. Expect him to trouble Gyokeres and make life difficult for him.

Quilindschy Hartman vs Bukayo Saka: Hartman joined Burnley as a one-time Eredivisie winner and is showing his quality now. The Dutch fullback registered four assists in nine games. He has completed eight full 90-minute games, further showcasing his excellent fitness. His crossing has been a huge asset for the Clarets as he also swarms into the box to send dangerous cut-backs. He can also defend his man confidently. Saka will be hoping to shake off his illness and limit Harman to defence for 90 minutes.

Burnley vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal gathered enough momentum to go on an incredible run and pull clear of the chasing pack. Their incredible record against newly promoted sides also helps their cause. Despite a few niggling injuries on the weekend, their superior bench strength will be on show when they play Burnley. Arsenal's set-piece mastery will test Burnley, as the team with the most goals scored from set pieces (Arsenal -9) takes on the team with the second most conceded from set pieces (Burnley -17). That said, Burnley came close to results against Manchester United and Liverpool. Although they folded against Manchester City, they did manage to get an equaliser. They have pace in attack and can field a compact back five to frustrate opponents. Despite their resistance, expect Arsenal to swiftly come away with all three points.

GOAL'S Prediction: Burnley 0-3 Arsenal

Burnley vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Turf Moor

Turf Moor will host the game at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 11:00 ET on Saturday, November 1st, 2025.

Burnley vs Arsenal Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Reverting to a back five will be a no-brainer for Parker. He can afford to drop an attacker for an extra defender to keep the dangerous Gunners at bay. Hjalmar Ekdal will walk into the lineup at the expense of Lesley Ugochukwu, who was injured against Wolves. He has a real headache while picking the number nine, as Flemming and Foster both showcased goalscoring touch on the weekend. Zeki Amdouni, Connor Roberts and Jordan Beyer are all ruled out of the clash.

Predicted Lineup: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Larsen, Cullen, Florentino, Anthony; Flemming

Arsenal team news

Arteta offered mixed updates on Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and William Saliba, who were all replaced in the second half against the Eagles. Their replacements, Christhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, and Mikel Merino all excelled, showcasing their excellent quality from the bench. Arteta rotated well against the Seagulls, meaning the big hitters will be back for the weekend. Saliba is expected to make it into the lineup after being left out of the squad midweek. There are no new developments on the injury front as the Gunners miss several long-term players.

Predicted Lineup: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Merino, Rice; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Gyokeres

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Craig Bellamy's Burnley welcomed the Gunners in February 2024, as the threat of relegation was looming large. The Clarets were hapless at home and were mercilessly punished by the Gunners in a rout. Martin Odegaard opened the scoring in the fourth minute as Saka made it 2-0 from the spot before the break. Saka netted again early in the second half before Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz wrapped up the result. Arsenal moved into second place and finished there as Burnley were eventually relegated.

Standings

