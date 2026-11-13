Mac Allister's father reveals Liverpool contract situation amid renewal uncertainty

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The future of Alexis Mac Allister at Anfield has come under the spotlight following revelations from his father regarding the current state of contract negotiations. Despite being a cornerstone of the midfield, the Argentine international has yet to enter formal discussions over an extension with the club's hierarchy.

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Contract negotiations yet to begin at Anfield

Mac Allister remains a vital component of the Liverpool midfield under Andoni Iraola, but uncertainty is beginning to cloud his long-term future on Merseyside. The 27-year-old, who joined the club from Brighton in 2023, was a key figure in the side that secured the Premier League title during the 2024-25 campaign.

Speaking about the current state of play, Alexis Mac Allister's father, Carlos, noted that the recent changes in the dugout and the boardroom have played a role in the lack of immediate progress.

'There are still 20 months left on his [Alexis Mac Allister's] contract; [Liverpool's] sporting director has changed, and so has the coach. The situation is still under review, and there may be news before the end of the year,' Carlos said in an interview with ESPN.

High stakes for Argentine World Cup winner

Mac Allister's pedigree is beyond reproach, having established himself as a key figure for Iraola's side this season. He has started every Premier League game, scoring once, while also finding the net three times in the Champions League.

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'We haven't started renewal talks yet; if everything goes well, he'll renew, and if not, that's fine, he'll go his own way like so many others. He's a young player who won the Copa America and the World Cup, was runner-up in the last [World Cup], and was the Argentine player who ran the most during the tournament. He has a ton of records and achievements that will ensure his career takes him to top-tier destinations. When you play for Liverpool and aim to maintain the same level of play, you know there are only six or seven teams in the world where you could play,' Carlos added.

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European stay remains the priority

Despite the lure of a return to South America, Carlos Mac Allister was firm in his stance that his son's immediate future lies in European football. The midfielder has made 166 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 24 goals and providing 21 assists since joining the club.

'I don't believe that any Argentine club today thinks Alexis [Mac Allister], Enzo Fernandez, or Julian Alvarez could play in Argentine football next year. He [Alexis] is aware that his future still lies in Europe; he just turned 27,' he clarified.

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Focus remains on Liverpool's ambitions

While the contract situation remains unresolved, the Mac Allister camp is keen to maintain a professional relationship with Liverpool, who currently sit fourth in the Premier League and eighth in the Champions League standings. The Reds will return to action after the international break with a highly anticipated clash against rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

'Today, we're only talking about and focusing on Liverpool. It's a matter of respect that the club deserves and that Liverpool fans deserve. You can't be at one club talking about others. When you're at a club, you have to show the respect and give the importance that the club deserves. Today we're talking about Liverpool, which is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but no matter what club it is, you can't disrespect the one that signed you, took an interest in you, and made a very significant financial investment. We always talk about Liverpool, about the passion of representing the club, we talk about the dream of winning championships, and that's all,' Carlos concluded.