How Andoni Iraola inspired Alexis Mac Allister back to his brilliant best despite Liverpool contract stand-off

It's rare for players to say anything remotely interesting in pre-match press conferences. The focus is very much on the game in question and respectfully talking up the threat posed by the opposition.

However, when Alexis Mac Allister faced the media ahead of Liverpool's Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid on September 9, the Argentine took full advantage of the opportunity to publicly discuss his future at the club.

"I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract which, of course, makes me very, very sad," Mac Allister told a room full of surprised reporters. "Everyone can see that I give my 100 percent for this football club every single day in training and games. Of course, I can have very good games [and] bad games, like everyone, but I always give my best.

"I see (team-mates) Dominik (Szoboszlai) and Ryan (Gravenberch) renewing their contracts and that makes me very happy because they deserve it. At the same time it makes me a little bit sad that I didn't get mine."

The midfielder's admission may not have been anything like Mohamed Salah sending shockwaves throughout the club by accusing Arne Slot - and others - of trying to force him out of Anfield, but, by Mac Allister's standards, this was an explosive expression of dissatisfaction. The 27-year-old was essentially asking why his fellow midfielders had been given new deals - and he had not? For many pundits and supporters, the answer was rather obvious: because he hadn't yet earned one.