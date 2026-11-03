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Moataz Elgammal

Alexis Mac Allister reveals Liverpool told him they had no plans to renew his contract in a 'painful' blow

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Alexis Mac Allister has revealed that Liverpool told him last season they had no plans to renew his contract, admitting the news was painful and unpleasant. The Argentina midfielder, whose deal runs until the summer of 2028, insists staying at Anfield is what he wants most and believes the recent changes behind the scenes mean anything can happen now.

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Mac Allister opens up on painful contract news

Mac Allister has been one of Andoni Iraola's key men this season, scoring four goals, three of them in three Champions League matches, and providing one assist. However, his long-term future remains uncertain, with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2028 and no progress made towards a new deal.

Speaking to Argentine journalist Gastón Edul at his home, Mac Allister said: "First of all, obviously, I feel that affection from the fans, and that's something incredible for me. It's not easy at a club like Liverpool to be appreciated the way I am."

Mac Allister reveals Liverpool's stance on a new deal

Reflecting on his time at Anfield before turning to his contract, he added: "I enjoy it a lot, and obviously winning a Premier League title with this club is something very special, something the fans don't forget. Obviously, we're in a situation where I have a year and a half left on my contract.

"Last season I was told that the club's idea was not to renew it, at least for now. And obviously, that was a painful, unpleasant situation." Mac Allister joined the Reds from Brighton in the summer of 2023 for around £45 million.

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Mac Allister believes 'anything can happen' at Liverpool

Asked whether the saga has left him stressed or despondent, Mac Allister said: "Not that much, because at the end of the day, I still had, and still have, time left at this club, which is what I want most – to stay here.

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"The reality is that the manager has now changed, the sporting director has changed, and new investors are coming into the club. So I think I'm now in a position where anything can happen. We'll see what happens in the future. I've always said that I'm very happy here, that I really enjoy it, and we'll see."

What comes next for Mac Allister and Liverpool?

Liverpool have already tied down Ryan Gravenberch until 2032 after he signed a new deal in March, while Dominik Szoboszlai has committed until 2031. Mac Allister has also been linked with Real Madrid.

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For now, his focus turns to tomorrow's Champions League trip to Fenerbahce, as the Reds look to bounce back from Sunday's defeat to Arsenal.

Working as a football journalist was my first childhood dream. I became a journalist and a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, but covering topics far from the world of sports until the opportunity came in early 2020 when I joined Kooora, and then GOAL.

My memories with football began with Zinedine Zidane's historic triumph in the 1998 World Cup and France's unforgettable win over Brazil in the final, along with the Egyptian league matches and the rivalry between Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily during that era.

I don't support a specific team in Europe, but I enjoyed watching Milan with "Maldini, Gattuso, Kaka, Pirlo" and was amazed by Barcelona with "Busquets, Iniesta, Xavi, Neymar, Villa, Messi, Suarez", before following Mohamed Salah in his exceptional career with Fiorentina, Roma, and Liverpool.

My unforgettable sports moment was Mohamed Aboutrika's goal in Al Ahly's victory over Sfaxien in the 2006 CAF Champions League final.

My ideal lineup: Buffon; Cafu - Van Dijk - Maldini - Roberto Carlos; Pirlo - Zidane - Iniesta - Kaka; Cristiano Ronaldo - Messi