Xabi Alonso's wanted list! Real Madrid told the TWO players the former midfielder wants to sign if he replaces Carlo Ancelotti as manager
Xabi Alonso has reportedly drawn up a two-man shortlist of players he wants to sign at Real Madrid if he replaces Carlo Ancelotti as manager.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alonso likely to succeed Ancelotti at Real Madrid
- Spaniard wants two key players at the Bernabeu
- Real Madrid are already monitoring both prospects