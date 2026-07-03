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World Cup, Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Ballon d’Or! Is Kylian Mbappe about to clean up on the trophy front? Ex-France international reacts to ‘strange criticism’
Mbappe leading World Cup Golden Boot race alongside Messi
Mbappe has endured a couple of frustrating seasons at Santiago Bernabeu, with his stunning switch to Spain as a free agent in 2024 not working out as planned. Remarkable individual standards have been maintained, with 86 goals being recorded for the Blancos through 103 appearances.
He has, however, seen major silverware prove elusive across two campaigns. The 27-year-old has been left watching on from afar as former employers Paris Saint-Germain have claimed back-to-back Champions League crowns, while Barcelona have been enjoying domestic dominance in La Liga.
Outings with France have been providing light relief for Mbappe, with more history being made with Les Bleus. He has become their all-time leading scorer, with 62 efforts to his name, and has already hit the net on six occasions at the 2026 World Cup - pulling him level with Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi.
Another Golden Boot - having picked up that prize at Qatar 2022, is up for grabs. France are considered to be strong favourites to recapture the global title that they last won in 2018 and came agonisingly close to defending in the Middle East. If they are to emerge victorious, then their captain could be named Player of the Tournament. He would also be a leading contender to savour Ballon d’Or success for the first time.
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Can French 'Galactico' Mbappe sweep the board on the trophy front?
Quizzed on whether Mbappe can clean up in the trophy department, ex-France international Saha - speaking courtesy of Freebets.com, the home of the best betting sites - told GOAL: “He looks like it. He may have missed La Liga and the Champions League but yeah, he has this kind of revenge mode and that suits him really well.
“He comes across as a really nice captain as well that has managed to make the other players play well. I can't see any problem with [Michael] Olise, [Ousmane] Dembele, [Desire] Doue or [Bradley] Barcola. So all those things that have been said about him, blah blah blah, I think that he's done really well to shut them down. So it's impressive, if he keeps going - there is still three games at least to play.
“I think in this mode, he will want to play for a final and score more goals and create history. I really wish him the best because he has faced some very strange criticism. He's done really well.”
Mbappe looking to savour Ballon d'Or glory for the first time
Mbappe has faced questions of his ability to lead as skipper and inspire those around him. A collection of talismanic displays in North America have silenced those doubters, with the Madrid-based ‘Galactico’ performing at the peak of his powers.
Saha has previously told GOAL of his fellow countryman’s claims to the Ballon d’Or, having always seen somebody pip him to that prize: “It's starting to question a little bit on the personal side. Let's say on the spiritual side, he seems to be a black cat in a way. So that's the bad line that he wants to rectify as quickly as possible.
“It's always nice to see someone succeed and reach their goals when they have the potential. I think he deserves it. Regardless of people criticising his style of play, he wants to have everything.
“Every situation needs to be about him and that's the proof of greats. But sometimes if things don’t work out, it's easy to criticise. If Cristiano [Ronaldo] couldn't convert all these trophies that he had over the years, he would have been doomed a long time ago.”
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France fixtures: Who Mbappe and Co will face in the World Cup last-16
France have surged into the last-16 of World Cup competition, with Didier Deschamps’ side full of goals and attacking flair. They are set to face Paraguay at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday with a quarter-final spot up for grabs.
Mbappe will be hoping to lead the charge again there, with a man that has already spent a decade operating under the brightest of spotlights ready to prove that he is the undisputed best player on the planet.
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