Alessia Russo, Phallon Tullis-Joyce & GOAL's Women's Super League Team of the 2024-25 Season

Four of England's Lionesses make our best XI, as does one of Emma Hayes' most recent United States debutantes...

As the Women's Super League season prepares to come to a close this weekend, there might not be much final-day drama to get stuck into, with Chelsea having already wrapped up the title, Arsenal and Manchester United joining them in securing Champions League places and Crystal Palace's relegation confirmed. However, there are plenty of individuals vying for records and accolades in the final round of fixtures, including the Golden Boot.

Injuries to some of the star names in the English top-flight mean that some of those we've become accustomed to seeing battle for the latter award are not in the mix, with Sam Kerr absent all season long and Vivianne Miedema's campaign coming to an early conclusion. That Khadija Shaw has not played since early March and remains joint-first in the scoring charts is remarkable, but there could well be a new name on that accolade this weekend as she remains on the sidelines.

That itself feels like a theme from this season - new names making their mark on the league. However, there are still plenty of well-known faces running the show, several of whom make it into GOAL's Team of the 2024-25 WSL Season...