Mary Fowler Man City 2024-25
Ameé Ruszkai

'Really disappointed' Mary Fowler confirms season-ending ACL injury as Man City star joins Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood & Vivianne Miedema on sidelines

M. FowlerManchester City WomenAustraliaWSLWomen's Asian CupWomen's footballManchester City Women vs Manchester United WomenFA Cup

Mary Fowler has joined the likes of Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood and Vivianne Miedema on Man City's ever-growing injury list after rupturing her ACL.

  • Fowler limped off during Man City's FA Cup exit
  • Worst fears confirmed as Australia star ruptures ACL
  • Joins Hemp, Greenwood & Miedema on injury list
