Ameé Ruszkai

'Not concerned' - Lionesses star Lauren James tipped to bounce back from hamstring injury as Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor provides Naomi Girma & Sam Kerr injury updates

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor is "not concerned" about Lauren James' hamstring injury but has admitted she cannot put a timeline on her return.

  • Chelsea boss Bompastor "not concerned" by James injury
  • But admits there is no timeline for Lionesses star to return
  • Also provides updates on Girma & Kerr fitness
