‘Almost got relegated’ - Why has Micky van de Ven transfer talk faded at Tottenham following links to Liverpool, Man Utd & Chelsea?

Back-to-back 17th-place finishes have led to plenty of uncomfortable questions being asked at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - while managerial reins have passed through the hands of Ange Postecoglou, Thomas Frank, Igor Tudor and Roberto De Zerbi.

Premier League status has just about been preserved, meaning that more ambitious plans can be drawn up. Big money is being thrown at certain problems, with Spurs looking to spend their way out of trouble.

Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke have been acquired for a combined outlay of over £200 million ($269m), while Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi have arrived as free agents. Premier League pedigree has been the main focus.

There has not been much movement on the departures front, with Van de Ven among the most prized assets to have been retained. There had been fears that the Netherlands international - who has been on World Cup duty - could be one of those to pack bags for pastures new.

Several heavyweight outfits were supposedly ready to test Tottenham’s resolve - with proven defensive additions required at Old Trafford, Anfield and Stamford Bridge - but no deal has been done, and there is no indication that one could be in the pipeline.