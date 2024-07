'Where is Kylian Mbappe?' - New Real Madrid man mocked by Spain squad as Jesus Navas gets special treatment at Euro 2024 party for shutting down France captain in semi-finals Kylian MbappeEuropean ChampionshipSpainJesus NavasFrance

Spain have been busy celebrating their Euro 2024 victory, with players serenading veteran full-back Jesus Navas with a “where is Kylian Mbappe?” song.