GFX Lamine Yamal Lionel MessiGetty/GOAL
Ritabrata Banerjee

Why Lionel Messi & Lamine Yamal are on a collision course after Copa America and Euro 2024 triumphs - explained

Lionel MessiLamine YamalCopa AmericaEuropean ChampionshipSpainArgentina

Lamine Yamal could finally come face to face against his idol Lionel Messi after Spain and Argentina won Euros and Copa America titles respectively.

  • Yamal could meet Messi next year
  • Spain and Argentina won Euros and Copa titles on Sunday
  • Barca wonderkid met his idol years ago as a toddler
