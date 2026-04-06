What's wrong with Antony? Manuel Pellegrini explains Real Betis star's alarming dip in form as Brazil World Cup dreams fade

Pellegrini’s patience may be tested further as young talents begin to knock on the door for a starting berth. Against Espanyol, academy graduate Pablo Garcia replaced Antony and made an immediate impact, striking the crossbar and nearly snatching a late winner. The teenager's energy and directness stood in stark contrast to the Brazilian's labored display.

While Garcia may not displace Antony for Betis' upcoming Europa League clash against Braga, the pressure is mounting. The former Manchester United and Ajax star also faces an uphill task to outshine the other right-wing options available to Brazil, which include Endrick and Estevao Willian.