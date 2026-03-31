Man Utd flop Antony returns to full Real Betis training after being forced to follow 'personalised work plan'

Antony’s recent time away from the main group was necessitated by a persistent case of pubalgia. The medical staff at Betis implemented a "personalised work plan" to address the groin issue, focusing on specific coordination and recovery drills to restore the winger’s physical explosiveness. By training away from the cameras, the 26-year-old was able to strengthen the affected area without the risk of a relapse. His successful integration into Tuesday’s full-intensity session indicates that he has been given the green light by the club's medical department.