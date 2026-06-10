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'Vinicius Jr can bring home the World Cup!' - Raphinha backs himself or Real Madrid counterpart to deliver Brazil's sixth title
Raphinha has high hopes for Brazil
The coveted sixth World Cup title has eluded Brazil's grasp in each of the last five editions of the competition. With each failure - they have made it beyond the quarter-finals just once since 2002 - the pressure seems to grow on the Selecao squad, and the current crop of players are feeling it.
With Neymar still unfit heading into the tournament, it will fall on the likes of Vinicius and Raphinha to make the difference in big games if the South American nation are to go all the way this time around.
While the pair are rivals at club level, the Barcelona forward feels Real Madrid star Vinicius is ready to shine, despite enduring a difficult club campaign. Madrid failed to secure a major title in the 2025-26 season, though their star still netted 22 goals in 53 appearances.
"Vini is young, but due to his experience and his achievements he can resolve a World Cup match and bring the sixth championship; I include myself in that group," Raphinha said.
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Defensive solidity is key, says Raphinha
The former Leeds United player touched upon his own recent struggles and the responsibilities of veteran players. Raphinha endured an injury-plagued season with Barcelona, yet impressively scored 21 goals in 33 appearances. Despite his battles with fitness, he feels the squad overall is in good condition and stressed the need to remain strong at the back.
"We arrive very well prepared," he noted. "We have to train the defensive part a lot. If we defend well, the possibility of winning is very big. This competition is short and treacherous. There is little time to organise. We are trying to adapt and arrive as best as possible so as not to make mistakes."
Flourishing under Ancelotti
Discussing his relationship with Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti, Raphinha expressed gratitude for the manager's unwavering faith. The Italian tactician, who managed Real Madrid before taking over the national team, has created a positive atmosphere.
Despite missing almost half of the national fixtures due to injuries since this era began in May 2025, the attacker feels valued. "Although we were rivals, we had a good relationship," he added.
The winger remains determined to reach his peak form. "Ancelotti is very happy with what I have been delivering in training and in matches, but I know I can do much more and I am still in search of my best version," he admitted.
- AFP
What next for Brazil?
Looking to end their drought since 2002, Brazil kick off their Group C campaign against Morocco this weekend. Ancelotti's star-studded squad will then face Haiti before concluding the group stage against Scotland.
Raphinha and Vinicius will be desperate to translate their club form into dominant on-pitch performances as they chase a historic sixth world title over the coming weeks.