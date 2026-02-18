Goal.com
VIDEO: Son Heung-min records one goal & THREE assists in stunning first-half display as LAFC rout Real Espana in Concacaf Champions Cup

Son Heung-min produced a stunning display for LAFC in a 6-1 thrashing of Real Espana in the Concacaf Champions Cup. The former Tottenham star scored and bagged three assists inside the first 45 minutes of the clash at the General Francisco Morazán Stadium in Honduras. Denis Bouanga also caught the eye with a hat-trick in an emphatic win for the MLS side.

  • LAFC hit Real Espana for six

    LAFC took the lead after just three minutes from a Bouanga penalty and then simply ran away with it. Son teed up David Martinez to curl home the second with just 11 minutes on the clock before making it 3-0 from the penalty spot himself 10 minutes later. The South Korea international was too hot for Real Espana and did well to lay the ball off for Bounga to grab his second of the game by poking home from inside the penalty area for LAFC's fourth. Son made it a hat-trick of assists before half-time by putting the ball on a plate for Timothy Tillman to flick home from close range just before the break. Real Espana did pull one back in the second half, but Bouanga finished off the scoring in the 71st minute to complete a 6-1 win and take home the match ball.

  • Watch the clip

  • LAFC's plan for Son

    Speaking ahead of the game, LAFC boss Marc Dos Santos had told GOAL his plans to get the very best out of Son this season. He said: "He's a team guy. I want him to be in a mobile position, not in a fixed position, because when he's mobile, and he could kind of go from one side to the other, that's when he participates more with the team. That's how I see him in our way of playing."

    Hat-trick hero Bouanga was also quick to thank Son after the game. The forward took home the Superior Player of the Match award but paid tribute to his team-mates. He said: "The feeling is super cool because we needed this victory. The feeling is so good. I'm very happy to score three, my team-mates helped me with this I think. I say thank you to my team for that."

    Son set to face Messi's Miami

    LAFC and Real Espana will play the second leg of their tie next week but Son and Co. will face the small matter of a MLS clash with Inter Miami first. The two teams are due to meet at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday in their MLS season opener. However, Messi is a doubt for the game due to a hamstring injury, which saw Inter Miami postpone their recent friendly against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico.

