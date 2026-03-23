VIDEO: Jude Bellingham impressively conducts interview in Spanish for almost two minutes as Real Madrid star discusses injury return

While the squad dealt with multiple fitness issues, he highlighted the immense contributions of Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde, stating: "Incredible. In tough times, these two always find a way to step up and help the team. During periods when we’ve had a lot of injuries, they’ve always helped the team. Fede is a great example of attitude, and Vini is an example of how to bounce back from a difficult time. What they’re doing right now is incredible." He also touched upon the unique power of the home supporters: "The atmosphere was incredible. The fans on nights like this are always incredible. This atmosphere helps us a lot, and that’s why the team’s effort is so high. Especially in derbies, or against City, all the players really feel the fans’ support when they’re here at the Bernabeu."