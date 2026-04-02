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England urged to include Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman in World Cup squad because of unique quality
Will Dowman be fast-tracked into the senior England squad?
The Hale End academy graduate has not represented his country at U21 level yet, having made it as far as the U19 squad, but could be fast-tracked through the system and thrown in at the deep end.
There is no questioning his undoubted ability - with another stunning solo goal being recorded in his latest international appearance - and he could be something of a surprise package for Thomas Tuchel as rival nations will know little about the hottest of north London prospects.
However, competition for places in a 26-man squad is fierce, with Dowman - who often lines up on the right flank - battling with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen and Cole Palmer for limited seats on England’s plane to North America.
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'Captain Marvel' Robson explains why Dowman is worth the risk
Former Three Lions skipper Robson believes Dowman may be worth the risk as his lack of experience makes him a dangerous proposition for unsuspecting opponents. ‘Captain Marvel’ - speaking via Tomorrow Wellness, who provide heart and cardiovascular health screening and wellness plans - said of Dowman: “He's got great quality, good pace. Usually I would say he's a bit too young with no experience to go to a World Cup but I think sometimes, if you're good enough and you've proven yourself in the Premier League in a few games, he might be a great one to throw into the squad because he probably doesn't fear anything.
“When you're a bit more experienced, you can sometimes be a little bit wary of what game you're going into, whereas a 16-year-old will just go in there and enjoy himself. So, it is an option which you've really got to think hard about.”
Boost for Bellingham & who should fill England's No.7 shirt?
England’s performances in a draw with Uruguay and defeat to Japan may have worked in Dowman’s favour, as Tuchel considers alternatives to those that underperformed across two friendly outings at Wembley Stadium.
Jude Bellingham is another who appears to have benefitted from seeing no game time in those fixtures, as he battles to land England’s No.10 role, and Robson said when asked if recent criticism that has been aimed in the Real Madrid midfielder’s direction is fair: “No, I think he’s had quite a few injuries this season and so it's just taken the edge off his game. But the way he was performing before that, he's got great quality.
“So, for me, he'd definitely be in my squad and if he shows that he's really sharp in training, then he'd be in my team. You've got to be diplomatic.”
Bellingham will be hoping to fill one iconic jersey for the Three Lions this summer, but who could take on the No.7 shirt that has previously been worn by the likes of Robson and David Beckham?
Robson said when that question was put to him: “That's a really difficult one because there's quite a few people who like to wear the number seven. Like I say, going forward on the pitch, you've got so many good players. Any one of them could wear the number seven.
“You know, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson, when they've played for England, they've got their favourite number anyway. So, there's loads of good players who could wear the number seven.”
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Tuchel faces some big decisions ahead of World Cup squad announcement
Chelsea star Palmer wore No.7 against Japan, but was at fault for the goal that condemned England to a historic 1-0 loss versus Asian opposition. Tuchel has a few weeks in which to decide who will make his squad and what roles they will play within that, with the Three Lions set to open their quest for World Cup glory against Croatia on June 17.