Tottenham line up Real Madrid star as Cristian Romero replacement ahead of anticipated summer exit

According to TEAMtalk, contingency plans are being drawn up in north London. Spurs are said to have their sights set on Rudiger - a man that knows all about life in the Premier League from his five-year stint at Stamford Bridge between 2017 and 2022.

Rudiger won the Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League with Chelsea, establishing a reputation as one of the finest centre-halves on the planet during that spell. He headed to Spain as a free agent when a new challenge was sought.

He could be on the move again this summer, with Real Madrid also seeing David Alaba and Dani Carvajal head towards free agency. Rudiger will be given a chance to prove his worth over the coming weeks.

The Blancos are, however, said to have concerns regarding injury issues that have become alarmingly frequent over the course of the last 12 months. If the commanding German cannot shake off those fitness problems, then no offer of fresh terms will be tabled.

He will only be presented with a one-year extension regardless, with Real looking to build for the future. It could be that Rudiger decides to find a more long-term agreement elsewhere - with no shortage of interest being shown.