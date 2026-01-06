Cristiano Ronaldo pushing for Al-Nassr to sign Real Madrid star in stunning FREE transfer

He is said to be attracting interest from “several ambitious projects”, with big-spending teams in the Middle East forming part of that pack. Real are reportedly willing to let him leave as they remain in a “defensive transition process”, with recruitment focus being narrowed on “medium to long-term” additions.

The Blancos have always been reluctant to tie aging stars - those over the age of 30 - down on lengthy deals. Rudiger will turn 33 in March. Real Madrid are “not willing to compromise future planning with long contracts or conditions outside their roadmap”.

With that in mind, “one of the destinations that has gained momentum in recent weeks is Al-Nassr”. They already have Portuguese GOAT Ronaldo on their books, alongside Joao Felix and former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane.

They are looking to bolster their back line and see Rudiger as an ideal addition. Fichajes claims that “an economically powerful offer is being prepared” - one which any European-based clubs will find it “difficult to match”. A “high-level salary contract and a central role within the sporting project” is on offer in Riyadh.

