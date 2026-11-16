Tottenham’s ‘missing piece’ highlighted after £400m spend - with Darren Bent making predictions when it comes to the January transfer window & Dominic Solanke

Solanke has been rotated in and out of Spurs’ starting XI this season, with De Zerbi still searching for a formula that works. Marmoush has also been deployed down the middle, but he is more of a 10 or wide attacker - similar to the Mathys Tel - and nobody has truly convinced when leading from the front.

Bent, who spent two years in north London between 2007 and 2009, believes that the man filling the No.19 shirt for Tottenham may yet come good - with a regular run of games required in order for consistency and sharpness to be found.

He said when asked about Solanke and questions that the powerful 29-year-old poses: “You can play him. I think he will come good. I like Solanke, but his problem since he's been at Spurs is simply the fact that he can't stay fit.

“I know that's all part and parcel. You buy players and being durable and being fit to play is obviously a big part of it. I think if he does play games, he'll score goals. I think he's shown that at Bournemouth. I think he showed that a little bit last season. So I think he will come good.

“I think De Zerbi will get the best out of him. But he's got to find a way of staying fit. And if he does that, then I think he'll start looking like the price tag again. Well, I think he can start to justify and live up to that price tag. But at the minute, if he's not playing games, there's always going to be question marks around it.”