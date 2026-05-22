Reputation counts for nothing with Thomas Tuchel! Winners and losers as England boss leaves game-changers Cole Palmer and Phil Foden out of World Cup squad while Ivan Toney receives shock call-up

A slew of leaks about overlooked players in the 24 hours leading up to the official squad announcement on Friday morning left many people wondering who had actually made it onto the plane, but, by deduction, it eventually became clear who the German tactician had included in his travelling party.

Standing staunchly by his 'team over talent' mantra, a raft of big names and a number of others who were seemingly deserving of a place in the squad have been brutally left off the 26-strong list, provoking a fierce backlash online and in the media.

"What we're trying to achieve as a team and we try to nominate a balanced squad," Tuchel said in a press conference as he defended his big calls. "If everyone is selected, it was a given that from these 55 players, we have to leave some extraordinary talents, some extraordinary personalities at home. Either way, if we picked all those names, some other big five names would have been out and we would be talking about these names. It comes with the job."

However, it is an inescapable fact that if things go awry for England in North America this summer and they fall short of their aim of winning the World Cup, this will be reflected upon as the moment that things started to go wrong.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from a hugely contentious England squad announcement...