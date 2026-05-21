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Cole Palmer & Phil Foden set to miss out on England World Cup spots as Thomas Tuchel's squad leaked
Foden and Palmer set to be left out
Despite his undeniable talent, Foden has endured an inconsistent campaign at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, starting just 22 Premier League games and scoring seven goals.
The Athletic reports that joining Foden on the chopping block is Palmer, who misses out despite featuring in 33 games for Chelsea this season, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists. In contrast to these high-profile omissions, former Brentford striker Ivan Toney, now on the books of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, is set to make Tuchel’s World Cup squad, despite having played less than five minutes of international football under the German head coach.
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Defensive reshuffle leaves Shaw and Tomori out
The left-back position has been a point of contention for months, but it appears Shaw will not be the solution to Tuchel’s problems. Despite being named in the initial 55-man provisional group and a significant public clamour for his inclusion, the United full-back is expected to be omitted, with that news coming after Maguire's confirmation that he has not made the final cut. However, Newcastle United’s Dan Burn and Manchester City youngster Nico O’Reilly are in line for call-ups.
AC Milan standout Fikayo Tomori is another high-profile casualty of Tuchel’s defensive overhaul. Despite his consistent performances in Serie A, Tomori is expected to be left out alongside Maguire. This double omission has cleared the path for John Stones to reclaim his spot in the heart of the backline. Although Stones has dealt with an injury-disrupted final campaign at City, Tuchel remains a huge admirer of his technical ability and experience at the highest level.
Arsenal stars and Henderson keep their places
While some veterans are departing, Chelsea’s Levi Colwill is holding out hope for a plane ticket following his return from a long-term knee injury. However, the mood is much more certain for the Arsenal contingent. The Athletic states that Noni Madueke is expected to make the final cut, joining his Gunners team-mates Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice in what is becoming a strong north London core within the national side. United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is also set to be on the plane to North America.
In a move that prioritises leadership and continuity, Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson is anticipated to retain his place in the squad. Henderson has been a mainstay under Tuchel’s leadership, and the German tactician clearly values the veteran’s influence in the dressing room. With the tournament starting on June 11, Tuchel is leaning on a mix of trusted lieutenants and in-form attackers to navigate a tricky group stage.
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The road to the World Cup begins
England’s preparations will begin in earnest with warm-up friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica, providing a final chance for the selected 26 to gel before the competitive action starts. The Three Lions are scheduled to open their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17, a fixture that will immediately test the validity of Tuchel’s bold selection choices. Following the opener, England will face Ghana and Panama to round out the group stage.