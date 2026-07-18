Getty Images Sport
'The rich don't want to play when they lose' - Thomas Tuchel slammed by Croatia legend after dismissing England play-off vs France
Suker hits back at rich dismissiveness
The tension erupted after Tuchel expressed a lack of enthusiasm for the upcoming third-place play-off between England and France, claiming that both sets of players were only interested in the final. "None of our players and none of the French players want to play this match. They want to play the final. We gave everything to achieve that."
Suker, who famously led Croatia to a bronze medal at France 98, was left bewildered by the German tactician's perspective. Speaking to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Suker did not mince his words when addressing the elite mentality he feels is creeping into the international game. "Give me the floor. I think the rich don't want to play when they lose."
- AFP
A call for respect towards the 211 nations
The former Golden Boot winner believes that Tuchel's comments overlook the emotional weight of a bronze medal for nations that do not consider themselves perennial powerhouses. Suker demanded that those at the top of the game show more humility towards the global footballing community.
"Some have so many trophies and are so rich that this match means nothing to them. My message to them is to be quiet, to respect all 211 participants, and to understand that the world doesn't belong only to them. The world also belongs to the medium-sized nations, the small ones, and those who simply enjoy football.", Suker said.
Bronze will be cherished for years
Suker insisted that whichever side finishes third on Saturday will come to appreciate the achievement in time, regardless of how it is currently being downplayed. "This match can be very important. After 1998 and the game against the Netherlands, we fought for third place, and today I can speak about it with pride," Suker said.
"Whoever wins third place, I assure you that in 20 years, when they are older, they will certainly remember that bronze medal. That's why, in this whole story, coach Tuchel isn't important. He's talking nonsense," Suker added.
- AFP
Suker backs Messi for World Cup final glory
The former Croatia striker also offered his prediction ahead of Sunday's World Cup final in New Jersey, where Messi and Argentina will be chasing a second successive global crown while Spain look to claim only their second World Cup title.
"We have 90 minutes ahead of us, and maybe extra time too. But when you look at who has the better chances, it's Messi again. We'll see, it will be interesting right down to the last second," Suker said.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting