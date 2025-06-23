Theo Hernandez makes U-turn on Saudi Arabia transfer as AC Milan full-back seeks refuge at Simone Inzaghi's new team
AC Milan may soon part ways with one of their key players as Theo Hernandez edges closer to a Saudi Pro League move with major interest from Al-Hilal.
- Hernandez now open to Al-Hilal move after initial hesitation
- Talks expected soon between Milan, player and Saudi club
- Inzaghi pushing for Pro League side to sign Serie A full-back