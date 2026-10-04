AFP
Second time in a week: Ireland players refuse handshakes and bow heads before 1-1 Israel draw
Repeated protests in Serbia
Republic of Ireland players mirrored the stance they took last weekend by bowing their heads during the Israeli national anthem and declining to participate in customary pre-match handshakes. Kelleher and Peretz did not shake hands before kick-off. The Nations League match, which followed Ireland's 3-0 victory over the same opponents just days earlier, was relocated to the TSC Arena in Backa Topola. It was played behind closed doors due to ongoing political sensitivities and immense pressure to boycott the fixtures.
- Getty Images Sport
Parrott penalty breaks the deadlock
The opening stages of the match saw both sides struggling to find rhythm in the empty stadium. Israel created the first clear chance when Liel Abada forced a smart save from Kelleher. However, Republic of Ireland began to assert control and eventually broke the deadlock. After Adam Idah tested goalkeeper Assaf Tzur with a dipping effort, the Irish side were awarded a penalty following a VAR check. Troy Parrott stepped up in the 39th minute to confidently drill the ball home, giving his side a narrow half-time advantage.
Peretz strikes back for Israel
Israel responded immediately after the break, levelling the score in the 47th minute. Oscar Gloukh saw his deflected shot fall perfectly into the path of Peretz, who steered the ball home from close range. Both teams pushed for a late winner in an open final period. Gloukh and Omri Gandleman both hit the woodwork for Israel, while Tzur produced a spectacular save to tip a fierce strike from Chiedozie Ogbene over the crossbar, ensuring the sides shared the spoils in a tense finale.
- Getty Images Sport
What is next in Group B3?
The draw leaves Austria top of Group B3 with eight points, followed by Kosovo and Ireland on five, while Israel sit bottom with two. Both Ireland and Israel have two remaining fixtures in the next international window against Austria and Kosovo to determine their final Nations League standings.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting