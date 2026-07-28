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Roberto Mancini agrees shock return as Italy head coach after Andrea Pirlo controversy
Mancini to make surprise return
The FIGC have reached an agreement for Mancini to return as Azzurri head coach following Gennaro Gattuso's resignation in April. The decision was made after negotiations with several primary targets hit dead ends. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Mancini, who departed Qatari outfit Al-Sadd last month, is ready to lead the Italy national side once again following his previous tenure with Saudi Arabia.
Federation faces internal chaos
The managerial search was plunged into internal turmoil after FIGC president Giovanni Malago dramatically blocked Pirlo’s appointment at the eleventh hour. The U-turn was triggered by Pirlo’s ambassadorial role with a Russian betting company. The sudden rejection had immediate repercussions within the federation’s leadership, with technical director Paolo Maldini and adviser Leonardo both resigning simultaneously after just 16 days in their roles.
Failed talks with Guardiola
Prior to turning back to Mancini, the federation had held ambitious talks with Pep Guardiola, who is available after leaving Manchester City at the end of last season. However, a deal collapsed over the Spanish tactician's staggering £17 million-a-year wage demands. This forced the FIGC to turn their attention to Mancini, who is set to inherit a squad reeling from missing out on a third consecutive World Cup.
- Naushad
What happens next?
Mancini is expected to be charged with reshaping the squad ahead of his potential second debut in charge against Belgium in the Nations League on September 25. His primary objective will be to rebuild the team's fragile mentality following their agonising penalty shootout defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2026 World Cup qualification play-offs. Boasting three Serie A titles and a Premier League crown, Mancini is expected to bring instant stability amid federation turmoil.
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