Roberto De Zerbi axes Richarlison from Tottenham squad as Trabzonspor plot late transfer

Following the collapse of his proposed move to Everton, Richarlison took to social media to release a fiery statement regarding his current situation. Writing on Instagram, Richarlison stated: "After everything I've been through in the last few years, I've decided that never again will anyone decide my future for me. I went through a lot of bad things, and almost all of them happened because decisions were made by other people. Pressure, threats, retaliation - none of that scares me. I've been through far worse, believe me." The message highlighted his frustration with the ongoing negotiations and his absolute determination to control his next career step away from Tottenham.