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Richarlison's proposed transfer to Vasco da Gama collapses amid Tottenham contract dispute
Vasco da Gama move collapses
According to BBC Sport, Richarlison's proposed return to Brazil with Vasco da Gama has fallen through. Tottenham have reportedly agreed a fee with the club for the transfer, but personal terms emerged as an insurmountable issue.
The transfer window in Brazil closes on Friday night, leading to an emerging sense that the 29-year-old will remain in north London. This development follows a chaotic period for the attacker, who was left out of the Premier League squad after a proposed £35 million deadline-day move to Everton broke down. The club and player remain locked in a dispute over the remaining nine months of his contract.
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Contract dispute and FIFA appeal
The forward is actively exploring his options and has reportedly approached FIFA in a dramatic attempt to terminate his deal. Tottenham have demoted him to train with the Under-21s, a move he believes gives him legitimate grounds to rip up his contract. He previously started in the opening-day defeat away at Brentford, which could now be his final game for the club.
Before exploring the move to Brazil, he was heavily linked with a return to Everton, where he scored 53 goals in 152 games. However, the forward rejected the chance to link up with David Moyes, citing frustrations with how negotiations were handled.
De Zerbi remains tight-lipped
Tottenham manager Roberto de Zerbi refused to provide clarity on the situation during a news conference on Friday. When asked about the dispute, De Zerbi stated: "I don't know. It's not my job," before adding: "What I can say is I know very well what the club has done for Richarlison and I know very well what Richarlison has done for the club in the last month, two months. I know, the club knows, he knows, his agent knows. Everyone knows better than you [the media]. Much better." Despite the friction, Tottenham have the option to trigger a 12-month extension on his contract, complicating matters further.
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What next for the forward?
Moving forward, the Brazilian hopes to emulate Renan Lodi, who successfully used FIFA intervention to terminate his contract last year. If football's governing body upholds his appeal, the forward could officially join a new club outside the transfer window. Tottenham must now decide whether to fight the case or negotiate a mutual termination to avoid a drawn-out legal battle.
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