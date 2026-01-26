The Real Madrid rumour mill! Truth behind Alvaro Arbeloa's 'find a new club' message to Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed as ex-Liverpool star prepares for injury return

Injury issues have done Alexander-Arnold’s cause few favours as he attempts to find his feet among the ‘Galacticos’ at Santiago Bernabeu. Appearances have been sporadic, since making his bow at the FIFA Club World Cup, and his most recent of 11 outings for Real came on December 3.

There has been a change in the Madrid dugout since then, with Xabi Alonso being relieved of his coaching duties early in 2026. The World Cup winner was said to have clashed with prominent figures such as Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

He also showed little faith in fellow former Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold, although did talk up his long-term value to Los Blancos at times. Alonso is now gone, with reins being passed to Arbeloa.

It was suggested that the new man calling the shots had informed Alexander-Arnold that he would not be figuring in first-team plans heading forward. The Premier League title winner was supposedly told that he should find himself another club with the January transfer window open.