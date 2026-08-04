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Not just Bradley Barcola: Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye gives Liverpool transfer green light
Pushing for a double deal
According to RMC Sport, Liverpool are pushing to sign Mbaye to strengthen their right-wing options. Mbaye has given the green light to the move, meaning talks with Paris Saint-Germain are expected to begin shortly.
Liverpool want to sign both Bradley Barcola and Mbaye this summer. Mbaye has grown frustrated with his lack of playing time in France, despite making 30 appearances and scoring three goals last season.
Paris Saint-Germain have set a €50 million asking price for the Senegal international, reflecting the immense potential he showcased at the recent World Cup, where he scored in his nation's 3-1 defeat to France. Liverpool face fierce competition, as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are also monitoring Mbaye.
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Overcoming fierce competition
While Borussia Dortmund have already enquired about Mbaye, Liverpool have now made direct contact with his new agent, Jorge Mendes. The teenager recently joined Mendes' Gestifute agency, adding a crucial dynamic to the negotiations. Mbaye has several proposals from Bundesliga clubs, and a deal was remarkably close with RB Leipzig before collapsing after a separate transfer involving Ousmane Diomande to Paris Saint-Germain fell through. Following this collapse, Mbaye is giving priority to the Liverpool project.
Paris Saint-Germain will only accept an exceptional offer but acknowledge a separation might be necessary. Selling Mbaye for a figure near the €50m valuation represents another financial victory for Paris Saint-Germain after Goncalo Ramos recently departed for AC Milan.
Answering the manager's call
The pursuit of Mbaye aligns perfectly with the demands of head coach Andoni Iraola, who recently emphasised the absolute necessity of reinforcing the wide areas ahead of the new campaign.
Iraola clearly stated his transfer priorities to reporters: "There are obvious situations where we need to sign players. Winger for example, we definitely need to sign a winger."
Securing Mbaye alongside Barcola would give Iraola the explosive pace and technical ability required to implement his preferred counter-attacking style. Liverpool are prepared to test the resolve of Paris Saint-Germain, knowing that acquiring two of their brightest talents could redefine the trajectory of their season and provide the required depth to compete across all competitions.
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What comes next?
Liverpool will now initiate formal negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for Mbaye. Since the winger has prioritised a move to Anfield, agreeing personal terms through Mendes should be straightforward. Securing both Mbaye and Barcola would undoubtedly force Liverpool to accelerate the departure of Cody Gakpo, with Tottenham Hotspur waiting to swoop before the transfer window slams shut.
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