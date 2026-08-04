Not just Bradley Barcola: Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye gives Liverpool transfer green light

According to RMC Sport, Liverpool are pushing to sign Mbaye to strengthen their right-wing options. Mbaye has given the green light to the move, meaning talks with Paris Saint-Germain are expected to begin shortly.

Liverpool want to sign both Bradley Barcola and Mbaye this summer. Mbaye has grown frustrated with his lack of playing time in France, despite making 30 appearances and scoring three goals last season.

Paris Saint-Germain have set a €50 million asking price for the Senegal international, reflecting the immense potential he showcased at the recent World Cup, where he scored in his nation's 3-1 defeat to France. Liverpool face fierce competition, as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are also monitoring Mbaye.