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Ipswich Town v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Arsenal make FINAL decision on Noni Madueke's future amid Juventus and Atletico Madrid interest

Transfers
Arsenal
N. Madueke
Premier League
M. Arteta

Mikel Arteta has no intention of letting Noni Madueke leave Arsenal during the January transfer window despite his lack of Premier League minutes. The English winger is attracting interest from top European clubs, but the Gunners are ready to block any mid-season departure.

  • Arsenal stand firm on Madueke

    Arsenal have no intention of parting ways with Madueke during the upcoming January transfer window. Arteta still views the 24-year-old winger as a crucial part of his squad at the Emirates Stadium, despite his limited league involvement.

    According to Football Insider, the Gunners are fully prepared to reject any approaches for the forward this winter. Even as domestic frustrations mount for the player, Arsenal remain completely committed to keeping their attacking unit intact.

    Arteta simply does not want to lose senior depth midway through a demanding campaign. Madueke remains firmly in the manager's immediate plans.

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    European giants monitor winger's situation

    Madueke’s lack of regular league action has inevitably sparked speculation regarding his long-term future in north London. Clubs across Europe are monitoring his situation closely, with Juventus and Atletico Madrid both registering significant interest.

    The Italian giants are reportedly exploring the possibility of a mid-season loan move to bolster their attack. However, a transfer is unlikely to materialise given the current stance of both the club and the player.

    Madueke is understood to have no immediate desire to abandon his Arsenal career. The forward is entirely willing to stay at the Emirates and fight for a regular place in Arteta's starting XI.

  • Fierce competition limits Premier League minutes

    The primary issue for Madueke has been the unforgiving competition for places on the right side of Arsenal's attack. Bukayo Saka remains the undisputed first choice in that position, while highly-rated teenager Max Dowman is also making a compelling case for senior minutes.

    As a result, Madueke has been restricted to just 24 minutes of Premier League football across two substitute appearances this term. He has yet to register a single league goal or assist.

    His cup form, however, paints a much more encouraging picture. The winger started the Community Shield, featured in a Champions League victory over Napoli, and scored during Arsenal's 4-2 Carabao Cup triumph against Ipswich Town.

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    Fighting for club and country

    Madueke’s reduced role in domestic action has already impacted his international aspirations. Thomas Tuchel recently left the winger out of his latest England Nations League squad due to a lack of regular match fitness.

    The upcoming winter schedule will be critical for the 24-year-old as he attempts to force his way back into Arteta's premier plans. With fixtures piling up across multiple competitions, heavy squad rotation will eventually become necessary. Madueke must capitalise on any domestic cup or European opportunities to displace Saka and eventually regain his place in the England setup. For now, a January transfer is firmly off the table.

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