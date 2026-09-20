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Shock Arsenal exit? Noni Madueke attracts Atletico Madrid and Juventus interest as winger struggles for game time under Mikel Arteta
European giants circle for Madueke
Madueke is facing an uncertain future at Arsenal as the winter transfer window approaches, with both Atletico Madrid and Juventus closely monitoring his situation. The 24-year-old winger, who arrived with high expectations, has seen his progress stalled by a lack of consistent game time under Mikel Arteta.
Caught Offside sources indicate that the two continental giants are exploring the possibility of a mid-season move, potentially viewing a loan deal with a future purchase option as the most viable path forward to secure his services.
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Simeone and Juventus impressed by Madueke
While formal negotiations between the clubs have not yet commenced, the stylistic fit for both suitors appears clear. Diego Simeone is reportedly an admirer of Madueke's explosive pace and directness, believing the England international could provide a different dimension to the Atletico Madrid frontline.
Meanwhile, Juventus are said to be impressed by his technical quality and his specific ability to beat markers in one-on-one situations, which could offer much-needed variety to their options on the right flank as they look to bolster their squad for the second half of the campaign.
Struggles for minutes at the Emirates
The sudden speculation surrounding Madueke's future is a direct consequence of his peripheral role in Arteta's current setup. Despite his obvious talent, he has been an unused substitute in three of the Gunners' first five Premier League matches this term.
His involvement has largely been restricted to brief cameos and cup competitions, which has hindered his ability to find a rhythm. Even in the Champions League, he was limited to just 18 minutes of action during the 1-0 victory over Napoli, highlighting how far down the pecking order he currently sits.
The winger's statistics also paint a picture of a player who has contributed when called upon but has failed to cement a permanent starting berth. Across his time in North London, he has managed 9 goals and 4 assists in 48 appearances for the Gunners.
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Arsenal's January transfer dilemma
As the January window looms, the Arsenal hierarchy faces a difficult decision regarding the winger's short-term future. On one hand, a loan move would allow Madueke to regain his sharpness and maintain his market value, rather than stagnating on the bench. However, sanctioning an exit could leave Arteta short of attacking cover during the most congested part of the season.
Financially, the Gunners are in a strong position and under no immediate duress to sell a player who is under contract until 2030. Any potential departure would likely need to be on terms that suit the club's long-term strategy, rather than a cut-price sale.
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