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'Filled his tank' - Neymar singled out for special praise by Santos boss after Brazil superstar makes winning return
Neymar stars in Santos win
Neymar was highly involved throughout the match despite missing Santos' previous two outings due to suspension and needing rest, respectively. The hosts displayed excellent tactical discipline to close out the game and defend their slender advantage, which arrived in the second half via a goal from substitute Moises. However, the spotlight was firmly on the returning Neymar, who dictated the tempo, created chances, and guided his team to a crucial domestic triumph.
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Cuca praises Neymar fitness
Following the hard-fought victory, Cuca was quick to highlight the immense physical work put in by his players. Explaining his tactical assessment, the manager said: "It is a natural process that we have been developing and, naturally, they have been playing well. Neymar filled the tank, as we say. Gabigol [Barbosa] too. Today they did well in the match. I haven't seen their physical numbers, but, for sure, it must have been one of the best matches in the year, in the physical and competitive aspect, for them. The tendency is for him [Neymar] to keep playing. He doesn't need to play Sunday and Wednesday, Sunday and Wednesday, ninety minutes, all the time. Naturally, you can manage it so that he is whole every three days."
Neymar match stats analysed
The underlying statistics reflect Neymar's massive influence over the 90 minutes. He registered 77 touches and completed 32 of his 44 attempted passes. Furthermore, the attacker executed two key passes and was flawless with his long distribution, successfully finding his team-mates on all five attempts. Although he did not score, registering an expected goals tally of 0.26 from five total shots, his work rate was phenomenal. He won 14 ground duels and recovered the ball three times, proving his manager right regarding his outstanding physical condition and competitive edge against tough opposition.
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World Cup 2026 ambitions
Looking ahead, the 34-year-old forward is determined to lead Brazil in the World Cup 2026. Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has stated the forward must maintain top physical condition to earn a call-up. With two months remaining until the tournament, Neymar will hope this latest performance serves as a springboard.