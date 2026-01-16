Mohamed Salah's Liverpool return date to be confirmed after heartbreaking AFCON exit with Egypt

The Times reports on how Liverpool officials are in “discussions” with Salah. The Reds are understandably keen to establish when the 33-year-old winger will be ready to resume his 2025-26 campaign.

He is scheduled to be back on Merseyside next week, after facing Nigeria on Saturday, but no definitive date has been set for a recall to the ranks at Anfield. Instead, questions have continued to be asked of how long Salah will be sticking around with the Premier League champions.

Prior to jetting off to AFCON, Salah aimed an explosive blast in the direction of Liverpool and head coach Arne Slot. He claimed to have been thrown under the bus, while being restricted to bench duty, and admitted to seeing his working relationship with the Dutchman break down.

He was dropped for a Champions League clash with Inter, but returned to the fold for a Premier League date with Brighton - a game that saw him record an assist after being introduced as an early substitute.