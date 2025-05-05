MLS Power Rankings: New England Revolution appear reinvigorated, San Diego FC and Columbus Crew make statements, Seattle Sounders get back on track

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

Matchday 11 of the 2025 MLS campaign played out as expected, for the most part. Of the 15 matches, only three results surprised, as the hierarchies in the league take shape.

Bruce Arena and the San Jose Earthquakes put four goals past the in-form Portland Timbers, while FC Cincinnati were upset 1-0 by NYCFC - and with the loss, fell off the top spot in the Eastern Conference. They now sit third behind both the Columbus Crew and the Philadelphia Union, who secured wins.

Upon his return to the XI, Christian Benteke led D.C. United to a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids, another surprise result.

Elsewhere, Inter Miami cruised to a 4-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls, with both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scoring, while San Diego FC stomped FC Dallas 5-0. The Seattle Sounders, meanwhile, put four goals past St. Louis CITY SC for their third win in the last four matches. And Caleb Porter's New England Revolution defeated Toronto FC 2-0, marking the Revs' fourth straight win.

Who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Note: Previous rankings were released on April 28