MLS Playoff Semifinals: Riqui Puig leads LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United, Olivier Giroud eyes LAFC glory, NYCFC face Red Bulls in heated Hudson River derby

The L.A.-based clubs might have all of the headliners, but there will be plenty of drama in the Hudson River Derby and Atlanta-Orlando series too..

Round 1 of the 2024 MLS Playoffs wrapped just less than two weeks ago in stunning fashion.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami crashed out of the postseason, along with reigning-champions Columbus Crew and 2023 Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati -- the top three seeds of the East all done in the opening round.

It's been a dramatic postseason so far, but things are just starting to heat up. The Conference Semifinals return this weekend and it's a win-or-go-home situation for each team competing, with the three-match series format no longer in play. Matches will go straight to extra-time and will be followed by a penalty shootout if needed as knockout-style soccer enters the fray.

Article continues below

Olivier Giroud and LAFC host Jordan Morris and the Seattle Sounders, while Riqui Puig and the LA Galaxy clash with first-year head coach Eric Ramsay and Minnesota United in the West. In the East, the Hudson River Derby takes center-stage as New York City Football Club host New York Red Bulls at Citi Field in Queens, with the famed rivalry bringing the two teams together. In Florida, giant-slayers Atlanta United look to continue their Cinderella story run after defeating Miami when they visit Orlando City SC and Uruguayan star Facundo Torres.

GOAL US takes a look at each team's keys to success, players to watch and offers a bold prediction ahead of the four matches this weekend.