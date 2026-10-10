Michael Carrick calls for patience as Man Utd new boy Carlos Baleba nears long-awaited debut

United fans are eager to see their new midfield powerhouse in action, but Carrick is determined to ensure Baleba is fully prepared before throwing him into the Premier League spotlight. The former Brighton man was an unused substitute during the recent trip to Fulham and has since stepped up his recovery by featuring in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Lausanne-Sport at Carrington. As United prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, the question of Baleba's involvement remains a major talking point for the Old Trafford faithful.

The coaching staff are mindful of the physical demands required, especially given the player's lack of a full pre-season program. "He's certainly getting closer, Carlos. It's been great to have him out on the grass and to see him up close really. And [he] played a little bit in a training game that we had last week, so that was good for him to get some minutes. I think the other side of it a little bit, he has missed a lot, and he's missed crucial time in terms of the end of pre-season," Carrick revealed.