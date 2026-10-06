'I am proud of my players!' - Mark van Bommel stays positive after France crush Belgium

Belgium were handed a heavy 4-1 defeat by France in the Nations League on Monday, marking a frustrating conclusion to their latest international fixture. Van Bommel's side were ultimately overturned by a ruthless France performance, but the head coach remained steadfastly positive in the immediate aftermath of the result.

Despite conceding four goals against Les Bleus, the Dutch manager delivered a remarkably upbeat assessment of his team's overall display. Rather than dwelling on the defensive collapse, the newly-appointed boss chose to focus on the encouraging tactical signs shown by his squad.