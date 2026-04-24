Sir Jim Ratcliffe demands £51m Man Utd man be transfer listed after watching dismal Leeds showing live

The INEOS revolution at Old Trafford is moving into a more aggressive phase as Ratcliffe looks to trim the fat from a bloated Man Utd squad. After witnessing a lackluster 2-1 defeat to rivals Leeds United, the billionaire owner has reportedly identified Ugarte as surplus to requirements, according to The Athletic.

Ratcliffe was seen in the directors' box at Old Trafford, observing a performance that lacked the intensity and technical quality he expects from a £51 million ($69m) investment. Sources suggest the British billionaire was so unimpressed by the individual's contribution that he has instructed the recruitment team to listen to offers as soon as the summer window opens.