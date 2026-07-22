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Man City agree double contract extension with stars after wrapping up Phil Foden deal
Securing key players for the future
According to a report by The Athletic, City have moved quickly to tie down Khusanov and Doku to new long-term deals that will run until 2031.
Since arriving from Lens in January 2025, Khusanov has stepped up admirably in defence during the second half of last season when Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol suffered injuries.
Meanwhile, Doku has been a remarkably consistent presence in the squad. The winger has featured in more than 40 matches across each of his three campaigns with Manchester City, demonstrating his enduring value to the team. Both players are considered fundamental pieces of the puzzle for the post-Pep Guardiola era.
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Foden deal kickstarts summer business
The news regarding Khusanov and Doku arrives on the back of Foden officially signing a new four-year contract on Wednesday. Foden will now remain with City until at least 2030, with an option to extend the agreement by a further 12 months.
With the World Cup now in the rear-view mirror, these significant contract extensions are expected to inject fresh enthusiasm into the fanbase ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Aside from the notable acquisition of Elliot Anderson, City have experienced a relatively quiet summer transfer window. However, with the players having returned to the training ground, preparations are rapidly accelerating under the watchful eye of newly appointed manager Enzo Maresca.
Resolving defensive uncertainties and rumours
City have also been addressing other pressing squad issues this week, as rumours regarding the future of Rodri caused some concern among supporters.
Speculation surrounding a potential summer transfer to Real Madrid surfaced over the past 24 hours, but the spate of imminent renewals has provided a welcome distraction.
Crucially, Gvardiol is also expected to have a new deal confirmed very soon. This development serves as a massive boost for City, as Gvardiol had been actively considering a move away from the club. By securing Gvardiol alongside Khusanov, Foden, and Doku, City have successfully ensured their most highly rated young talents remain locked down for the next four to five years.
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What comes next for Man City?
Manchester City are anticipating a highly active remainder of the summer window regarding transfers and squad adjustments. The team will soon embark on their scheduled pre-season tours to Hong Kong and South Korea as Maresca continues to implement his tactical vision. Fans can expect a flurry of further activity as the club finalise their preparations for a demanding new Premier League campaign.
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