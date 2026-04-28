‘Tough one’ - How Liverpool can ensure that Rio Ngumoha plays with no fear as Joe Cole answers wonderkid development & Mohamed Salah replacement questions

Ngumoha has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Anfield, taking in 25 appearances across all competitions and opening his Premier League goal account. He is considered to be the hottest of prospects in an era that is seeing more top clubs show considerable faith in youth.

The expectation is that a tricky winger snapped up from Chelsea in 2024 will go on to become a senior superstar that thrills audiences on Merseyside across the next decade and beyond.

Ngumoha does, however, need to be managed with care. He is still learning his trade in a lot of ways and does not need the pressure of filling Salah-shaped boots at this stage of his career. Exciting potential is being unlocked in his game as he continues to play with freedom and a desire to show what he is capable of.