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Bradley Barcola France 2026 World CupGetty
Moataz Elgammal

Liverpool receive massive boost in pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola after asking price drops

B. Barcola
Transfers
Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
Premier League
Ligue 1

Liverpool have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola. PSG have reportedly lowered their asking price, giving Liverpool renewed confidence that a deal can be struck before the transfer window closes. Negotiations are progressing rapidly right now as the deadline approaches for both clubs.

  • Liverpool push for Barcola transfer

    Following difficult initial negotiations, Liverpool are now making substantial progress in their attempt to sign Barcola. According to The Times, Paris Saint-Germain have dropped their initial valuation of €170 million to around £115m following fresh contacts this week.

    PSG had previously held firm, but cutting around £30m from their demands represents a major breakthrough. Liverpool turned their full attention to Barcola after failing to secure a deal for Yan Diomande. With less than a week remaining to conclude their summer business, Liverpool officials are working hard to finalise the agreement before Tuesday's deadline.

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  • Potential record deal for Liverpool

    If the transfer is completed, Barcola would become the second-most expensive signing in Liverpool history. The £115m fee falls just short of the £125m paid to Newcastle United for Alexander Isak last summer.

    While the total package for Florian Wirtz was worth £116m, Liverpool will only pay £16m of that to Bayer Leverkusen if Wirtz helps them win the Premier League and Champions League. Club officials must now decide if Barcola warrants such a massive investment.

    However, personal terms are not expected to be an issue, as provisional details for a long-term contract are already laid out and Barcola is reportedly prioritising a move to Liverpool.

  • Search for a right winger continues

    Alongside the negotiations for Barcola, Liverpool are actively exploring the market to sign a right winger before the 11 pm deadline on September 1. Sporting director Richard Hughes is evaluating multiple targets following the collapsed move for Diomande.

    Liverpool considered Ibrahim Mbaye and submitted two bids for Yankuba Minteh, but Brighton rejected both offers while demanding £80m. Hughes also made enquiries for Endrick and Ismaila Sarr, though Real Madrid and Crystal Palace refused to authorise a sale.

    Furthermore, Said El Mala and Matias Fernandez-Pardo have attracted interest, but it remains unclear if Liverpool have pursued them since signing Victor Munoz in June.

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  • Barcola(C)Getty images

    What next for Liverpool?

    The expectation is that Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain will reach a total agreement for Barcola in the coming days. Hughes must act decisively to finalise the paperwork and medical examinations before the transfer window shuts. If Liverpool can secure Barcola and successfully land an additional right winger, it will mark a transformative summer for the club.

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