‘Last chance saloon’ - Why Dele Alli flopped in Serie A after shock Como switch while ex-Man Utd star Scott McTominay flourishes at Napoli

Dele has been splashing around in those waters for 10 months, with no club willing to take a calculated gamble on his services. The 30-year-old has been looking to keep himself fit while working through individual training programmes.

With the dawn of another new season fast approaching, it may be that a man with 51 Premier League goals and 37 senior caps for the Three Lions to his name finds a new home before competitive action resumes.

There appears to be little chance - having also flopped at Everton and during a loan spell in Turkey with Besiktas - that top-flight opportunities will be presented in a leading division across Europe. A backwards step could be required in order to establish forward momentum once more.

Interest from within the EFL ranks has previously been mooted - amid links to Wrexham and Birmingham, who have Ryan Reynolds and Tom Brady on their respective boards - and a fresh start is clearly required in order for a lost spark to be rekindled.

The intention was to complete that process in the picturesque surroundings of Lake Como, but Dele saw less than 10 minutes of action in a solitary outing off the bench against AC Milan that delivered a red card before his contract was torn up.